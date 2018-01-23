“Death gives life meaning. Life is precious because of it.” Lifetime has released the Season 2 trailer for Mary Kills People, its praised euthanasia-themed drama series and set March 12 at 9 PM for the series’ return.

Season 2 picks up eight months after Mary (Caroline Dhavernas) and Des (Richard Short) framed Grady (Greg Bryk) for the deaths of their patients, Des is happy to reteam with Mary following his stint in prison, but Mary questions whether she was better off fighting the good fight without him. As they dive deeper and darker into their illegal work, a mysterious woman, Olivia Bloom (guest star Rachelle Lefevre), comes to them with a deadly request, unleashing a chain of events that unfolds throughout the season. Jay Ryan also stars.

Mary Kills People is produced by Entertainment One and Cameron Pictures in association with Corus Entertainment. Tara Armstrong (Private Eyes) created the series and is showrunner and an executive producer. Tassie Cameron (Ten Days in the Valley, Rookie Blue), Amy Cameron (The Book of Negroes), Jocelyn Hamilton (Cardinal), and Tecca Crosby (Private Eyes), Morwyn Brebner (Rookie Blue) and Caroline Dhavernas (Hannibal) also executive produce.

Check out the trailer above.