Mary Elizabeth Winstead is set to star as the female lead opposite Will Smith in Gemini Man from Paramount Pictures and Skydance Media.

The Ang Lee-directed project has been in development for the past 20 years. The story follows an over-the-hill assassin who faces off against himself, a clone who is younger and in his prime.

Originally set up at Disney in 1997 from a pitch by Darren Lemke, the movie stalled due to the fact the VFX at the time wasn’t available for the same actor to play the same part. The film is slated to open in theaters on Oct. 4, 2019.