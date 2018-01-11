Independent studio MarVista Entertainment is expanding its business operations, naming Darrell Cross as its new Chief Financial Officer and Jody Cipriano as Head of Global Distribution. The company also is growing its business and legal affairs division and is making several key exec management promotions.

As Chief Financial Officer Cross will be responsible for overseeing financial operations and growth opportunities, leveraging new business models and capital management. Cipriano will be charged with spearheading worldwide cross-platform content sales and acquisitions, and Rod Rodrigo, reporting to Cipriano, has been promoted to VP of International Sales, based in the UK. Cross and Cipriano will report directly to MarVista CEO Fernando Szew.

In addition, Kenny Christmas has been promoted to Executive Vice President of Business and Legal Affairs and will continue to oversee the negotiating and shaping of business transactions in the areas of development, production, finance and distribution of television and film. Christmas will continue to report to Szew. Former Fox Television executive Janet Savage joins MarVista as SVP of Business and Legal Affairs, reporting into Christmas.

Cross most recently held the dual posts of Chief Operations Officer/Chief Financial Officer for Wild Card, responsible for the financial operations of the company and oversight of the formation of social media marketing company 3AM Creative Group.

Prior to joining MarVista, Cipriano, 20-year industry veteran, served as Senior Vice President Worldwide Distribution at Cinetel Films, Inc., where she oversaw all facets of sales and distribution.

Christmas, a former Lionsgate executive, previously held the post of SVP Business and Legal Affairs at MarVista, overseeing business transactions in the areas of development, production, finance and content distribution.

Savage, SVP Business and Legal Affairs, joins MarVista from Fox, where for 20 years she held the post of VP Business and Legal Affairs and served as a consultant for various divisions advising on program production and development, broadcast agreements, digital content, talent negotiations, strategic partnerships and advertising deals for Fox Broadcasting Company, Twentieth Television, Twentieth Century Fox Television and DirecTV, among others.

Rodrigo joined MarVista in 2014 as Director of International Sales from Istanbul’s Global Agency, where he served as sales director for documentary, factual and format content, charged with oversight of clients in Europe and the Middle East, as well as the Americas and Africa.

“As MarVista moves into 2018, our focus remains on meeting the demands of our clients and partners by continuing to provide consistent high-quality content,” said Szew. “We welcome Darrell, Jody and Janet and look forward to continuing working with Kenny and Rod, all of whom are incredible assets to our operation. This year promises to be another banner year of growth for MarVista, and I am proud of the talented team we are putting in place to drive our next phase of growth.”