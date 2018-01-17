MarVista Entertainment has acquired The Year of Spectacular Men, Lea Thompson’s theatrical helming debut, which premiered at the Los Angeles Film Festival in June. Written by and starring Thompson’s daughter Madelyn Deutch, the film follows Izzy, who is comically unsuccessful in love during the course her first year out of college, including five half-hearted relationships with astoundingly self-centered men. Izzy resigns herself to the support of her mother and sister, who are struggling with their own relationship problems. Seeing herself in them, Izzy gradually gains the confidence to be honest and vulnerable. Avan Jogia, Melissa Bolona, Jesse Bradford, Brandon T. Jackson, Cameron Monaghan, Zach Roerig and Nicholas Braun co-star. Thompson’s husband Howard Deutch and their daughter Zoey Deutch produced the film alongside Gordon Gilbertson and Parkside Pictures’ Dan Roth and Damiano Tucci. The Year of Spectacular Men is set to hit theaters in late June.

CFI Releasing has picked up U.S. theatrical rights to Life and Nothing More, from writer-director Antonio Méndez Esparza. A double nominee for this year’s Film Independent Spirit Awards, the film used a cast of non-professional actors. Fourteen-year-old Andrew (Andrew Bleechinton) stands on the verge of adulthood, yearning to find his purpose in life as a young African-American in contemporary America. With his single mother Regina (Regina Williams) longing to find more to her life then parenting, Andrew is forced to take on the mounting pressures of family responsibility. His search for connection to an absent father, leads him to a dangerous crossroads. The pic is set for a spring run in theaters.