EXCLUSIVE: MarVista Entertainment announced today that they have acquired the rights to the new book Sinless from Sarah Tarkoff for a new television series. The novel is the first in the author’s Eye of the Beholder series.

The series is set in a near future, dystopian society in which “right” and “wrong” are manifested by beauty and ugliness. Those who are “good” are blessed with beauty, while those who are not suffer horrifying consequences—disfigurement, or even death. When a cleric’s daughter named stumbles onto information that proves her world is more complicated than it seems, she finds herself at the center of an epic battle where good and evil are not so easily distinguished. Despite all her efforts to live a normal life, she is faced with a series of decisions that will risk the lives of everyone she loves—and, ultimately, her own.

Tarkoff is also adapting Emily Henry’s The Love That Split The World as a feature for Lionsgate. MarVista’s Julianna Hays and Michael McGahey will oversee the project.

Tarkoff is repped by APA, Foundry Literary + Media, and Lichter Grossman Nichols Adler & Feldman.