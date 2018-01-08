Hulu has given second-season renewals to Marvel’s Runaways and Future Man.

Marvel’s Runaways, from Marvel and ABC Signature Studios, and Future Man, from Sony TV Studios, have both been picked up for 13 episodes.

Created by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona, Marvel’s Runaways knows that every teenager thinks their parents are evil — but what if you found out they actually were? It’s the story of six diverse teenagers — Rhenzy Feliz, Lyrica Okano, Virginia Gardner, Ariela Barer, Gregg Sulkin and Allegra Acosta — who barely can stand one another but who must unite against a common foe: their parents. Annie Wersching, Ryan Sands, Angel Parker, Ever Carradine, James Marsters, Kevin Weisman, Brigid Brannah, James Yaegashi, Brittany Ishibashi, Kip Pardue, and Julian McMahon also star.



Marvel’s Runaways is executive produced by series showrunners/writers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage along with Marvel’s Head of Television Jeph Loeb and Jim Chory. Fake Empire’s Lis Rowinski will produce as well. Marvel’s TheRunaways is a co-production with ABC Signature Studios.

Created by Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir, Future Man, stars Josh Hutcherson as Josh Futturman, a janitor by day/gamer by night who is recruited by mysterious visitors to travel through time in order to prevent the extinction of humanity. Eliza Coupe, Derek Wilson and Haley Joel Osment also star in the series executive produced and directed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg. Matt Tolmach, James Weaver and Ben Karlin also executive produce. Future Man is produced by Point Grey Pictures, Matt Tolmach Productions and Turkeyfoot Productions, in association with Sony Pictures Television.