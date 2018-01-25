EXCLUSIVE: There’s no official launch date for the third season of Marvel’s Daredevil on Netflix later this year but we now know that there’s some faith and maybe family love coming.

Wolf Hall alum Joanne Whalley is set to join the now Erik Oleson showrunner series I’ve learned. If you saw the final episode of last year’s The Defenders with a bandaged Charlie Cox’s Man Without Fear injured but alive, you may have an idea of whom The White Princess vet is playing. Those last lines of the team-up show of “Get Maggie. Tell her he’s awake,” indicate that Season 3 of Daredevil is looking to draw from the beloved 1980s ‘Born Again’ story of the comics.

In that potential vein, Whalley is set to play the steel spined Sister Maggie in the upcoming new cycle of the Marvel series. In the particular Frank Miller penned Daredevil comics, Sister Maggie nurses Matt Murdock back to full strength. Oh, and she’s has a close family connection too in the comics – so that may be thrown into the small screen mix.

“We are big fans of Joanne’s work and are fortunate that someone of her caliber will be joining our already talented family,” said Marvel TV boss and Daredevil EP Jeph Loeb today of Whalley joining the cast with Cox, a returning Vincent D’Onofrio plus series regulars Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Henson. “Joanne is a rare talent and a terrific creative collaborator,” declared Oleson. “Watching her bring her role to life has the writers all pinching ourselves.”

Produced by Marvel TV with ABC Studios, Daredevil was the first of the NYC-based Marvel series to debut on the streaming service back on April 10, 2015. The third season of the series is EP’d by Loeb, The Man In The High Castle vet Olseon, Drew Goddard and Jim Chory.

Salford, Lancashire Whalley is repped by Markham, Froggartt and Irwin in the UK.