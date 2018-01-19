It all starts with a spilled beer. With this new clip from Freeform’s upcoming Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger series – set for a June 7 premiere – newcomers to the teenage superhero saga can see the very beginning of the adventure.

To sum up: Girl spills drink on boy, girl steals boy’s wallet, boy chases girl, girl’s hand begins to glow.

Well, here’s Freeform’s lengthier logline, or watch the trailer above:

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger is the story of Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) – two teenagers from very different backgrounds, who find themselves burdened and awakened to newly acquired superpowers which are mysteriously linked to one another. Tandy can emit light daggers and Tyrone has the ability to engulf others in darkness. They quickly learn they are better together than apart, but their feelings for each other make their already complicated world even more challenging.

In addition to Holt and Joseph, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger stars Andrea Roth, Gloria Reuben, Miles Mussenden, Carl Lundstedt, Emma Lahana, Jaime Zevallos, and J.D. Evermore.

Joe Pokaski (Heroes) serves as showrunner and executive producer; Jeph Loeb, Marvel’s head of Television, and Jim Chory also serve as executive producers. The series is co-produced by Marvel Television and ABC Signature Studios, and Gina Prince-Bythewood directed the first episode.

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger‘s two-hour premiere airs Thursday, June 7 at 8 pm EST/PST on Freeform.