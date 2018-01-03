Veteran Marni Rosenzweig, SVP and Head of Talent at Abrams Artists, is leaving the agency to start her own management company, The Rosenzweig Group. Abrams’ Justin Baxter, a senior agent and VP of the talent division, will assume the position of division head.

“Marni has grown up at and been part of the Abrams Artists Agency family for more than 20 years, where she has been instrumental in the success of the agency and the careers of a multitude of clients,” said Harry Abrams, Founder and CEO of Abrams Artists Agency. “We only wish her the best in her new venture and look forward to continuing a strong working relationship with her in this new phase of her career.”

Rosenzweig began her career in the mailroom at Abrams Artists Agency, rising to become a talent agent and then a division head. She has guided the careers of a multitude of clients and will be retaining for management via The Rosenzweig Group longtime clients Pooch Hall (Ray Donovan), Austin Hebert (Detroit, 12 Strong, Burden), and Mather Zickel (I Love You America), among others.

In addition to being SVP and Head of Talent for AAA in Los Angeles, Rosenzweig also started its philanthropic organization, Agents of Change, which partnered with organizations such as Habitat for Humanity and the Greater West Hollywood Food Coalition. Rosenzweig plans to continue her social impact work with previously established partners under The Rosenzweig Group umbrella.

“I have nothing but appreciation for Harry and the agency,” said Rosenzweig. “Leaving Abrams was a decision I did not take lightly, and I look forward to continuing strong ties to Abrams Artists Agency and working with clients together in a new and creative capacity. At my new company, I’m excited to manage a small list of talented artists and their creative properties across multiple platforms using my extensive relationships and experience to add value to their teams.”

Abrams Artists Agency

As new head of Abrams’ talent division, Baxter will report directly to Harry Abrams and the Agency’s management team, which includes Neal Altman, Robert Attermann and Brian Cho.

“Justin has been with us for 12 years and has been an instrumental leader in guiding the careers of many clients in both film and television,” said Abrams. Known for his undaunted drive and passion, he will lead and expand the agency’s growth in artist representation with great success.”