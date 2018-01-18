MarketCast has brought in Lee Doyle and Jenny Matkovich to their executive ranks, thereby expanding their Los Angeles’ office. In their newly created roles, Doyle joins MarketCast as Exec VP of global client strategy, and Matkovich joins as its marketing director.

The move follows Fizziology coming under the MarketCast umbrella earlier this year to work alongside New York-based research and strategy agency, Insight Strategy Group, which MarketCast acquired in 2015.

Prior to MarketCast, Doyle spent nearly 18 years in various roles at GroupM, part of ad conglom WPP. These roles included President, Client Development at Mindshare, and CEO, North America at MEC (now Wavemaker). He is responsible “for driving accelerated growth for the company and helping the company’s varied business units” expand into new sectors.

“Lee brings a diverse and deep set of client experience to MarketCast,” said company CEO Henry Shapiro in making the announcement. “In addition to a career’s worth of varied roles across a number of industries, Lee brings a unique focus on developing and nurturing long-term client relationships and client success. He is a pivotal addition to our executive team as we expand our service offerings both within entertainment and related lifestyle industries.”

MarketCast has set its sight in recent years on growing into a company that will provide insights and client service across film, television, OTT, interactive gaming, and related lifestyle industries.

To that end, Matkovich — who most recently held posts at T2 Tech Group and Cerner Corp. — is charged with developing and implementing brand strategy for the company’s services and oversee the execution of global marketing strategy, including campaigns, events, digital marketing, social, and public relations.

MarketCast is now a portfolio company of New York-based Kohlberg & Company.