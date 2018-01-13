BREAKING: Mark Wahlberg has announced that he will donate in Michelle Williams’ name the $1.5 million in money he received for All The Money In The World reshoots. The donation is being made to #TimesUp, the legal fund for sexual abuse and harassment victims that was established late last year.

At the same time, WME, which reps Wahlberg, Williams and Scott, has also pledged $500,000 in a donation to #TimesUp.

Wahlberg issued this statement: “Over the last few days my reshoot fee for All The Money in the World has become an important topic of conversation. I 100% support the fight for fair pay and I’m donating the $1.5 million to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams’ name.

Sony/TriStar Pictures

This comes after press reports that painted as evidence of gender disparity that sum of money that Wahlberg received, versus the $1000 per diem that Williams was paid, when director Ridley Scott gathered them together over the Thanksgiving holiday to reshoot scenes with Christopher Plummer that had originally been shot with Kevin Spacey. Spacey, disgraced by allegations of sexual harassment, was dropped from the picture weeks before it was to be released in theaters.

Said WME in a statement: “The current conversation is a reminder that those of us in a poition of influence have a responsibility to challenge inequities, including the gender wage gap. In recognition of the pay discrepancy on All The Money In The World reshoots, WME is donating an additional $500,000 to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund in Michelle Williams’ name, following our $1 million pledge to the organization earlier this month. It’s crucial that this conversation continues within our community and we are committed to being part of the solution.”