RLJE Films has acquired U.S. rights to Terminal starring newly minted Academy Award nominee Margot Robbie. Vaughn Stein directorial debut film is slated to open in theaters in spring 2018.

“We’re excited to work with Margot Robbie, who not only stars in, but also produced this amazing film,” said Mark Ward, Chief Acquisitions Officer for RLJE Films. “With her passion for the project, Margot leads a talented cast who takes audiences for a mystery ride in this highly anticipated thriller.”

“I am delighted and excited to be working with RLJE on Terminal, who share both our vision and passion for the film,” Stein said. “We are all extremely proud of Terminal and look forward to sharing it with the US audiences later this year.”

The film also stars Simon Pegg, Mike Myers, Max Irons and Dexter Fletcher. Written by Stein, Terminal is set in the dark heart of a sprawling anonymous city and follows the twisting tales of two assassins carrying out a sinister mission, a teacher battling a fatal illness, an enigmatic janitor, and a curious waitress leading a dangerous double life. Murderous consequences unravel in the dead of night as their lives all intertwine at the hands of a mysterious criminal mastermind hell-bent on revenge.

Robbie reunites with I, Tonya‘s Tom Ackerly to produce alongside Josey McNamara under their LuckyChap Entertainment banner. David Barron of BeaglePug, Highland Film Group’s Arianne Fraser, Molly Hassell and Teun Hilte will also serve as producers.

Ward and Jess De Leo from RLJE negotiated the deal with CAA and Alana Crow at Highland Film Group on behalf of the filmmakers.