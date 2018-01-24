In a competitive situation, Anonymous Content and Paramount Television have acquired the rights to develop a series based on Margaret Atwood’s best-selling MaddAddam trilogy, comprised of the novels Oryx and Crake, The Year of the Flood, and MaddAddam.

MaddAddam is the harrowing, cautionary, inspirational story of a global pandemic and the end of mankind, and the small group of survivors who are left to shepherd a new race to inherit the world. The series centers on Jimmy, a young boy disillusioned with the all-powerful corporations who rule civilization, whose best friend will develop the drug that wipes out humanity; Toby and Ren, two members of the cult “God’s Gardeners” who fight to survive on the margins of society; and Zeb, one of the founders of “God’s Gardeners.”

Anonymous Content’s David Kanter and Bard Dorros will executive produce along with Rock Paper Scissors Entertainment’s Angus Wall, Linda Carlson and Kent Kubena. Maddaddam will be produced through the first look deal that Paramount TV and Anonymous Content recently signed with Rock Paper Scissors, which includes both scripted and unscripted content.

“I am very happy with the vision described to me by Angus, Kent, David, Bard and Amy, as well as the stunning visual presentation they put together. I very much look forward to working with them,” said Atwood.

Anonymous Content’s Dorros and Kanter jointly said, “We’re thrilled to be bringing MaddAddam Trilogy to television. The worlds of Oryx & Crake, The Year of the Flood and MadAddam beautifully illustrate the extraordinary range of Margaret Atwood’s imagination and go deeply afield in time and global evolution presenting fascinating opportunities to dramatize the wildest vision of the future ever shown on television. We’re excited to be embarking on this wonderful journey together with Angus Wall, our friends at Rock Paper Scissors and our partners at Paramount Television.”

“Margaret Atwood’s unique and singular literary voice speaks to the greater issues facing our current climate and resonates with fans worldwide; the MaddAddam Trilogy is no exception,” said Amy Powell, President of Paramount TV. “These stories are perfectly suited for portrayal on television and we are thrilled to once again bring a literary masterpiece to life with our partners at Anonymous Content, Angus Wall and Rock Paper Scissors Entertainment.”

MaddAddam joins previously announced projects for Anonymous Content and Paramount TV, including the recent acquisition of the rights to develop a series based on Shantaram, the international bestselling novel from Gregory David Roberts, the limited series Catch-22, top-lined by George Clooney; 13 Reasons Why, streaming on Netflix and in production on season 2, among others.

Atwood, Angus Wall, Kent Kubena and Rock Paper Scissors are represented by ICM Partners.