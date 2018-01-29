A brand new trailer for Universal Pictures’ upcoming Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again dropped tonight during the Grammy Awards and put the spotlight on Cher’s role in the ABBA-infused musical sequel.

The acting and music icon teased her involvement in the movie last year with Twitter pics of ABBA-appropriate boots, keeping her role under wraps. The new trailer (watch below) shows Cher as the grandmother of Amanda Seyfried’s character as she sings and slays a rendition of the ABBA hit Fernando in a platinum blonde wig.

Cher joins returning cast members Seyfried, Meryl Streep, Julia Walters, Christine Baranski, Dominic Cooper, Pierce Bronsan, Stellan Skarsgård and Colin Firth. New to the franchise are Andy Garcia, Lily James, Alexa Davies, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Jeremy Irvine, Josh Dylan and Hugh Skinner. Set on the Greek island of Kalokairi, the sequel goes back and forth in time to show how relationships forged in the past resonate in the present. The original movie based on the stage musical was released in 2008 and grossed $610M worldwide.