is bringing back live relationship show Make Up Or Break Up for a second season, with social media influencer, “sexologist” and author Shannon Boodram returning as host. Season 2 begins February 15 and will stream live every Thursday at 8 PM EST (on facebook.com/makeupbreakupshow).

Make Up or Break Up features couples looking to make a critical decision — should they resolve their issues and move forward as a couple or end their relationship. Couples share their stories with Boodram in front of a live studio audience and viewers interact directly with the host and couple before ultimately voting live on the pair’s future with the hashtags #MakeUp or #BreakUp.

The show is produced by Thumb Candy Media, the digital studio division of CORE Media Group’s partner company B-17 Entertainment, founded by Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher. Corin Nelson will return as executive producer for Season 2.