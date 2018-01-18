EXCLUSIVE: Film finance and development company The Lagralane Group, which were one of the companies behind Harry Dean Stanton’s last film Lucky and is becoming in indie source with two feature docs on the shortlist for Oscar this year, has hired Richard Kahan to pen the script for their new feature drama Lifeline. Inspired by real life events, Lifeline is told through a series of interconnected stories spanning 30 years which examine race, class, family, and the search for identity.

Lagralane, founded by actors/philanthropists Jason Delane Lee and Yvonne Huff Lee, will serve as the production company on the film. Jason Delane Lee, Yvonne Huff Lee, Matthew Soraci, and Richard Kahan are producing. Lifeline will reunite the same team behind Lucky (which also starred Yvonne Huff Lee); that film opened last year to critical kudos.

Over the past year, Lagralane has helped finance eight narrative and documentary features. Those include both Unrest and Icarus which were recently shortlisted for Best Documentary Feature by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences as well as the indie features Dina, Step, Trophy, Served like a Girl and Voyeur.

The Lagralane Group is also part of seven films at this year’s Sundance Film Festival with a slate that includes Bisbee ’17, Dark Money, Investing Tomorrow, This is Home, 306 Hollywood, Night Comes On and Won’t You Be My Neighbor.