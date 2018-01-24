Nikki Stier Justice has been upped to the newly created post of Chief Operating Officer from Head of Production at Good Deed Entertainment, the distributor of yesterday’s Oscar nominated animated film Loving Vincent. She will continue to report to Scott Donley, CEO and Founder, Good Deed Entertainment. In addition, Alece Oxendine has been hired to the new post of Director of Digital Sales.

As COO, Stier Justice will now oversee financing, production, distribution, corporate branding and operations for GDE, as well as the brand’s continued expansion as a purveyor of quality independent content.

Oxendine will, in turn, report to not only to Stier Justice but Kristin Harris, Head of Acquisitions and Distribution at GDE. Oxendine will be responsible for managing relationships with digital retailers and top VOD distributors, focusing on the production/distribution company’s catalog and new content. She will also help to support digital marketing strategies for all films.

Stier Justice has been at GDE for four years where she oversees their production slate, including developing projects like the Jane Green adaptation of The Beach House and the horror anthology Nightmare Cinema. In addition, she was instrumental in the launch of GDE’s distribution arm in 2017. Her career began at Fox.

Oxendine most recently held a senior manager position at GoDigital, Inc./Distribber.com and prior to that held positions with the New York Film Festival, Film Society of Lincoln Center, Rooftop Films among others.

Besides Loving Vincent, GDE has produced several feature films including Tomorrow You’re Gone and the upcoming feature films American Folk and Permission being released theatrically this month.