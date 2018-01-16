Idara Victor (Alita: Battle Angel), Tyrone Brown (Bull), Kadeem Hardison (K.C. Undercover, A Different World), Yootha Wong-Loi-Sing (Hunter Street, The Price of Sugar) and Lana Young (Greenleaf) have been cast as series regulars opposite Michele Weaver and Will Catlett in OWN’s upcoming hourlong dramedy Love Is___, from Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil.

Created and executive produced by the Akils, Love Is ___, is described as a humorous drama about a modern-day power couple balancing successful careers and a beautiful family, and draws inspiration from the Akils’ real-life relationship. In the world of Black Hollywood, they navigate a complex set of social codes, and this series will explore it all, from the good to the bad…to the ‘90s, because that’s where this definitive love story all began.

OWN

Victor will play Angela. A member of the same writing staff as Nuri (Weaver), Angela doesn’t always agree with everything Nuri says, mainly because she is a disgruntled drama writer stuck in a comedy she doesn’t believe in. She’s often misunderstood as mad. Professionally, Angela plays it cool. But in private conversation with Nuri, Angela is considerably more warm and relaxed, and she is the good friend that Nuri needs.

Brown will play Sean, who possesses great taste and has a lot of opinions, but he lacks follow-through. He was the first one to spot Nuri as a catch and uses his best friend, Yasir (Catlett), as a wingman to meet her — but to no avail. A year later, when he and Yasir cross paths with Nuri again, Sean is in a relationship and has a child with Camille, giving Yasir the opportunity to pursue Nuri.

Hardison will portray Norman. The executive producer of Marvin, Norman is a tough boss who is hard to impress and even harder to amuse. As the play-cousin to the star of the show, he’s under a lot of pressure, and he takes his frustrations out on his room of writers, pressing them all to dig a lot deeper into themselves before they’re all fired and replaced.

Wong-Loi-Sing is Ruby, Yasir’s on-and-off girlfriend; they came to L.A. to chase their dreams, but hers are idling and Yasir’s never got any traction. Worn out, she’s acerbic and moody and fed up that Yasir still does not have a job. She winds up gently set aside when Yasir pairs off (for life) with Nuri.

Young is Nuri in the year 2027. Nuri is first seen in 2027, in her 50s, relaxed, happy, and comfortable in her life and her 32-year marriage to Yasir.

The Akils executive produce the series through their Akil Productions banner, with Mara Brock Akil serving as showrunner. The series hails from Warner Horizon Scripted Television and stems from the Akils’ big overall deal at Warner Bros. TV.