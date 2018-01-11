“If there is anything in this world that I could take back, I would be that I would give Mercedes her life back.” So says Josh Vallum in the premiere episode of Love & Hate Crime, the true-crime docuseries that Investigation Discovery said today will premiere February 25. Watch the first trailer above.

Episode 1 follows the story of Mercedes Williamson, a transgender teen who was murdered in 2015 by Vallum, her gang member boyfriend. The pair had a lustful relationship, and the now-guilt-ridden killer claimed that the shock of finding out that his partner was born male made him lose control and kill her.

Eight months ago, Vallum became the first person to be sentenced on federal hate crime charges for killing a transgender person. In the clip, the incarcerated born-again murderer says, “I have to live with the fact that I killed Mercedes and she’s in hell.”

Love & Hate Crime is produced for Investigation Discovery by Top Hat Productions. Ben Steele is the director, Victoria Musguin is the producer, and Darren Kemp is the executive producer. Additional episodes of the series will air later this year. Take a look at the closeup trailer and let us know what you think.