Louie Nicholas Elias Jr., a stuntman on the 1960 gladiator classic Spartacus and later on the TV comedy series F Troop, has died. He was 84 and died on December 13 in Ventura County of undisclosed causes.

Elias was born on November 21, 1933, and raised in Burbank. He attended UCLA and played for the Bruins in the Rose Bowl under coach Red Sanders. He later played professional football in the early days of that sport, his career ending because of knee injuries.

He returned to Hollywood, beginning his career as an extra, and then worked into a bit-part actor. His first stunt job on Spartacus earned him his first stunt injury, when Kirk Douglas drowned him in a soup cauldron and gave him a cut to his chin and a scar for life.

He went on to more than 150 film and TV credits, earning the nickname “Action Louie” in the course. He leaped from the tower of F Troop, fought his way out of The Wild Bunch, raced into the Vanishing Point. He later became an actor in commercials.

Survivors include his wife, the former Carol Lilly, and five children. Memorial donations may be made to the Motion Picture Television Fund.