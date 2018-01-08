Two months after suspending production on disgraced comedian Louis C.K.’s animated comedy series Cops, TBS has officially pulled the plug on the series.

The move was expected. Production offices had been closed, and the animators on the project were laid off just before Thanksgiving.

TBS had given a 10-episode straight-to-series order to the project in January for a 2018 premiere. C.K. created it with Albert Brooks. Multiple scripts for the series had been written while work washad being done on the animation.

AP

The Cops was to follow Al (voiced by Brooks) and Lou (C.K.), two Los Angeles patrolmen trying their best to protect and serve, sometimes failing at both. Per the logline: Ride with them as they patrol one of the biggest cities in the world, then go home with them and be glad you’re not married to either.

TBS suspension of Cops came hours after C.K. issued a statement in response to the sexual misconduct claims against him. In that statement, C.K. said “the stories are true” and that he wielded the power he had “irresponsibly.” It began with a blistering exposé in yesterday’s New York Times with allegations that C.K. masturbated in front of women, often colleagues from the comedy world.

At the time of the suspension, FX and FX Prods, which produces the animated series, said that C.K. will no longer serve as executive producer or receive compensation on any of the four shows he was producing with the company, including The Cops. FX Productions also ended an overall deal with his Pig Newton productions.

C.K. is a six-time Emmy winner across his FX series Louie as well as a number of stand-up specials and writing on The Chris Rock Show.