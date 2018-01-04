All six seasons of ABC’s supernatural drama series Lost are now available to stream on Hulu.

As of today, Jan. 4, all 121 episodes of the series which ran on ABC from 2004-2010, are available to Hulu subscribers. It comes as part of a deal with The Disney/ABC Television Group, and joins other series recently added to Hulu including ABC’s Designated Survivor, the original TGIF lineup, The Golden Girls, black-ish, among others. Netflix had originally acquired Lost in 2009, a deal that was extended in 2011 and has now expired.

Created by Jeffrey Lieber, J. J. Abrams and Damon Lindelof, Lost follows the survivors of Oceanic Air flight 815, flying between Sydney and Los Angeles, that crashed on a mysterious Pacific island. Throughout its six season run on ABC, Lost was honored with numerous awards, including an Emmy and Golden Globe for best drama series.

Disney is one of Hulu’s corporate parents, along with NBCUniversal, 21st Century Fox and Time Warner. Under Disney’s proposed $66.1 billion deal to acquire 21st Century Fox, Disney would become majority owner of Hulu.