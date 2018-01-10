For many, social media giveth fame. For Logan Paul, social media is about to taketh away.

YouTube said today that Logan’s multimillion-subscriber channels are being axed from Google Preferred, which aggregates YT’s top content into packages for brand advertisers. He also has been cut from the original series Foursome.

Last week, the immensely popular (especially among kids and young teens) twentysomething vlogger shared a video in which he and a group of friends came upon the corpse of a man hanging from a tree — apparently a death by suicide — in a Japanese forest known for suicides. The highly edited video, which showed the body and the onlookers’ reactions, was viewed by millions globally before being removed.

“In light of recent events, we have decided to remove Logan Paul’s channels from Google Preferred,” a YouTube spokesperson said in a statement. “Additionally, we will not feature Logan in season 4 of Foursome and his new Originals are on hold.”

Paul’s channels have a combined 15M-plus subscribers.

YouTube has posted this tweet on Tuesday (read the full text below it):

An open letter to our community: Many of you have been frustrated with our lack of communication recently. You’re right to be. You deserve to know what's going on. — YouTube (@YouTube) January 9, 2018

“Like many others, we were upset by the video that was shared last week. Suicide is not a joke, nor should it ever be a driving force for views. “As Anna Akana put it perfectly: iThat body was a person someone loved. You do not walk into a suicide forest with a camera and claim mental health awareness.’ “We expect more of the creators who build their community on @YouTube, as we’re sure you do too. The channel violated our community guidelines, we acted accordingly, and we are looking at further consequences. “It’s taken us a long time to respond, but we’ve been listening to everything you’ve been saying. We know that the actions of one creator can affect the entire community, so we’ll have more to share soon on steps we’re taking to ensure a video like this is never circulated again.”

YouTube noted today that the corpse video violated its community guidelines and that if Logan hadn’t removed the clip, the company would have — along with issuing a “strike” against Logan’s channel. It also noted that some graphic content is allowed on YouTube, provided that it’s posted for educational, scientific or documentary purposes. In many of those case, a warning screen pops up that says only users ages 18 and older can watch it.

After Paul removed the video on New Year’s Day, he tweeted a pair of statements:

In November, YouTube began purging what it calls “non-family friendly” content after some advertiser squawking. It resulted in some channels with millions of subscribers and views going dark — but not Paul’s.

Along with his brother Jake Paul, a former star of Disney Channel’s Bizarrdvark, Logan Paul started out as a popular creator the on the late Vine before graduating to the lesser time constraints of YouTube.