YouTube vlogger Logan Paul has sparked outrage after posting a video of himself coming across the body of an apparent suicide victim in Japan. Paul has over 15M followers on the platform and has faced criticism for joking with friends when they found the body in the Aokigahara forest, a spot near Mount Fuji which is notorious as a place where people go to take their own lives.

Paul posted the video on Sunday, gaining millions of views before it was removed. In it, a member of his group reportedly was heard remarking that he didn’t “feel good” to which Paul replied, “What, you never stand next to a dead guy?,” and then laughed.

Paul apologized on Twitter, saying, “I didn’t do it for views,” but not before facing a barrage of critical responses and calls for his YouTube channel to be shuttered. Japan has one of the highest suicide rates in the world.

After Paul’s latest provocation, Breaking Bad‘s Aaron Paul (who is not related to Logan) wrote:

Dear @LoganPaul, How dare you! You disgust me. I can't believe that so many young people look up to you. So sad. Hopefully this latest video woke them up. You are pure trash. Plain and simple. Suicide is not a joke. Go rot in hell. Ap — Aaron Paul (@aaronpaul_8) January 2, 2018

And fellow YouTuber Kandee Johnson added:

Dear @youtube, after the Logan Paul video where he shows a dead body of a suicide victim, uses that for the title, makes heartless jokes next to the body, there needs to b age restrictions for certain creators. How is this allowed on YT? His followers are children! Horrifying — Kandee Johnson (@kandeejohnson) January 2, 2018

🛑RETWEET THIS FOR @YouTube to make a change. Youtube CANNOT allow disgusting, horrifying content like what Logan Paul did. He not only used the dead suicide victims body in his thumbnail, but zooms in on the victims hands & pockets & makes heartless jokes! This is unacceptable! — Kandee Johnson (@kandeejohnson) January 2, 2018

Paul is known for YouTube’s Foursome and The Thinning and earlier this year was cast in MGM’s Valley Girl remake. This is what he said today: