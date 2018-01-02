YouTube vlogger Logan Paul has sparked outrage after posting a video of himself coming across the body of an apparent suicide victim in Japan. Paul has over 15M followers on the platform and has faced criticism for joking with friends when they found the body in the Aokigahara forest, a spot near Mount Fuji which is notorious as a place where people go to take their own lives.
Paul posted the video on Sunday, gaining millions of views before it was removed. In it, a member of his group reportedly was heard remarking that he didn’t “feel good” to which Paul replied, “What, you never stand next to a dead guy?,” and then laughed.
Paul apologized on Twitter, saying, “I didn’t do it for views,” but not before facing a barrage of critical responses and calls for his YouTube channel to be shuttered. Japan has one of the highest suicide rates in the world.
After Paul’s latest provocation, Breaking Bad‘s Aaron Paul (who is not related to Logan) wrote:
And fellow YouTuber Kandee Johnson added:
Paul is known for YouTube’s Foursome and The Thinning and earlier this year was cast in MGM’s Valley Girl remake. This is what he said today: