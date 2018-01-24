Disgraced ex-YouTuber Logan Paul is trying his best to redeem himself after sparking outrage for posting a video of a body of an apparent suicide victim in Japan. The vlogger posted a seven-minute PSA-type video where he attempts to “understand the complexities of suicide.”

In the video, Paul says he knows he’s “made mistakes” and that he “let people down.” He also talks to a man who attempted suicide and experts on the subjects and to help be “part of the solution.”

At the end of the video, he promises to make an effort to “immerse himself in the conversation.” He says that he will be donating $1 million to various suicide prevention organizations with the first $250,000 going to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

Since Paul posted the video of himself finding a body in the Aokigahara forest, a spot near Mount Fuji which is notorious as a place where people go to take their own lives, YouTube cut him from Google Preferred, which aggregates YouTube’s top content into packages for brand advertisers. He also has been cut from the original series Foursome. In addition to posting the horrible video of the body, he also posted videos of him around Japan doing in his normal YouTube hijinks which many have said were disrespectful.

This video is another effort for Paul to right his wrong. Prior to this PSA, he posted a video apology saying he’s ashamed of himself for posting the video of himself finding the body of a man who apparently died by suicide. “I don’t expect to be forgiven,” Paul says in the tweeted apology, adding, “I made a huge mistake. I don’t expect to be forgiven. I’m ashamed of myself.”