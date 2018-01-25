Saban Films, in a competitive situation, has acquired North American rights to Craig William Macneill’s Lizzie, starring Chloë Sevigny as accused murderess Lizzie Borden and Kristen Stewart as her maid. The racy period drama, which just had its World Premiere In-Competition at the Sundance Film Festival, was produced by Sevigny, Naomi Despres and Liz Destro.

Written by Bryce Kass and based on the unsolved murders of the Borden parents, Lizzie explores the inner workings of the Borden household leading up to the killings and the immediate aftermath.

The logline: As an unmarried woman of 32, Lizzie is a social outcast trapped under her father’s austere and domineering control. When Bridget Sullivan (Stewart), a young maid desperate for work, comes to live with the family, Lizzie finds a sympathetic, kindred spirit, and a chance intimacy that blossoms into a wicked plan, and a dark, unsettling end.”

Also starring are Kim Dickens, Denis O’Hare, Jeff Perry, Fiona Shaw and Jamey Sheridan. Saban plans a theatrical release in partnership with Roadside Attractions this summer.