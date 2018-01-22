AI Film (I, Tonya) has set Craig William Macneill whose film Lizzie is currently at Sundance in the U.S. Dramatic Competition, to direct the adaptation of the psychological thriller She’s Never Coming Back. The project is being adapted by Macneill from the best-selling Swedish novel by Hans Koppel.

The story follows Mike, a husband and father who’s trying cope with the unexplained disappearance of his wife after she fails to return home one night from work. As Mike battles suspicion from the police and his own despair, he decides to seek professional emotional help. Through the course of his therapy we start to suspect his wife’s disappearance might involve something far more sinister and that perhaps she’s somewhere not too far from home.

The project is being produced (after being developed by) Ben Giladi of AI Film (I, Tonya, American Animal) and by Marianne Gray and Berna Levin of Yellow Bird (Headhunters, Girl with the Dragon Tattoo).

“Craig is an exceptionally talented filmmaker whose cinematic approach matches perfectly with this remarkably elegant mystery. With both of us at Sundance with our films this week, we decided to close the deal on this. Both of us look forward to bringing this unique international thriller to audiences worldwide,” said Giladi.

Lizzie stars Chloe Sevigny and Kristen Stewart in a story about another a relationship between Lizzie Borden and the family’s live-in maid.

AI is at also at Sundance with Bart Layton’s heist thriller American Animals which stars Barry Keoghan and Evan Peters; the movie will which premiere in the U.S. Dramatic Competition later this week.

I, Toyna will likely get multiple noms tomorrow during Oscar nominations. The film stars Margot Robbie and Allison Janney who just won the SAG Award last night after winning the Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress, Motion Picture in January. The film most recently received five BAFTA nominations.

AI Film is an independent finance and Production company owned by Len Blavatnik’s Access Industries. Established in 2013, the company credits include Lee Daniel’s The Butler, Martin Scorsese’s Silence and the Mel Gibson-directed Hacksaw Ridge.

Macneill is repped by WME and Grandview.