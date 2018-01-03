Even though it airs live on Friday and Saturday nights, with a studio panel assessing police pursuits in real time, A&E’s Live PD ranked as the most DVRd show of 2017.

That’s one key finding in a tally of second-by-second viewing last year in 7.7 million households across OTT, on-demand, DVR and live viewing by Inscape, the data arm of smart-TV maker Vizio. (See full rankings below.)

The Walking Dead ranked second on the DVR list, but finished as the No. 1 show in video-on-demand viewing as well as OTT. Unscripted shows Teen Mom 2 and The Real Housewives of Orange County, which belong to a genre typically thought of as the kind watched live, ranked No. 2 and 3, respectively, on the VOD chart.

While sports has given up some ground of late, it still casts a long shadow in the Inscape rankings. On the list of the top 10 shows viewed live, NFL football, college football, basketball and ESPN’s SportsCenter occupy five of the spots.

Compared with others in the measurement game, smart-TV players like Inscape have access to a much broader sample of viewers. That means they can go granular and capture more precise information on viewing, regardless of whether programming is watched live via antenna, internet or cable box, or time-shifted via VOD or DVR.

Here are the full rankings, with live linear viewing at left and viewing via antenna in the far-right column: