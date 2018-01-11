EXCLUSIVE: Up-and-comer Maya Hawke has been tapped to star as the title character in Charlotte XVI, an indie drama directed by Indie Spirit Award nominee Myna Joseph. Described as a frank portrayal of modern female sexuality, the pic follows the dazzling, destructive nature of desire and intimacy through the parallel love lives of a willful sixteen-year-old girl and her wayward mother.

Based on a screenplay by Joseph and John Magary, Charlotte XVI received support through the Sundance Screenwriters and Directors Labs. It is slated to begin shooting in the summer with Amy Lo producing under her banner Mental Pictures, which will premiere the Christina Choe-directed film, Nancy, a the upcoming Sundance Film Festival. Jessica Daniels will co-produce.

Hawke, daughter of Ethan Hawke and Uma Thurman, recently debuted as Jo March in BBC’s three-part adaptation of the Louisa May Alcott classic Little Women. Repped by CAA and Untitled, she’s currently shooting the suspense indie Ladyworld, directed by Amanda Kramer.