With her Bravo series Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce coming to an end, Lisa Edelstein is developing a new starring vehicle for herself with Girlfriends’ Guide former executive producer Carol Barbee and studio Universal Cable Prods. Additionally, the House alumna has been tapped for a recurring role opposite Michael Douglas and Alan Arkin on the new Netflix comedy series The Kominsky Method.

Edelstein is attached to star in an hourlong dramedy based on the book Confessions of a Sociopath by M.E. Thomas. Edelstein is co-writing the adaptation with Barbee for UCP and Phoenix Pictures. The project, currently in development, is about a woman (Edelstein) who is clinically diagnosed as a sociopath and must figure out how to live her life with this new understanding about herself. Edelstein and Barbee executive produce alongside Mike Medavoy, Benjamin Anderson and Edward McGurn from Phoenix as well as Lane Shefter Bishop.

Written by Chuck Lorre, The Kominsky Method centers on Sandy Kominsky (Douglas), an actor who years ago had a brief fling with success and is now a revered Hollywood acting coach. Arkin plays his long-suffering agent and friend, Norman.

Edelstein will recur as Phoebe, Norman’s troubled, pill-popping estranged daughter. Stubborn and impulsive, she often makes self-destructive decisions, further alienating her from those she loves. Her drug addiction is an ongoing battle for her as well as for her parents.

Edelstein was the female lead on Fox’s hit medical drama House before headlining Girlfreinds’ Guide To Divorce, which, like Confessions of a Sociopath, was based on a book. The dramedy was a breakout for Bravo and put the network on the scripted map as its first original scripted series with solid reviews and ratings.

In addition to her starring role as Abby McCarthy, Edelstein has served as a producer on the Marti Noxon-created Girlfriends’ Guide for the past three seasons, wrote two episodes and directed an upcoming one. The fifth and final season of Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce is slated to air this summer.

Edelstein is co-managed by Cynthia Campos-Greenberg of WSA Entertainment and Wendy Murphey of Genuine Artists.

WME-repped Barbee also recently served as executive producer on the Lifetime series UnReal and is currently exec producing Netflix’s upcoming Raising Dion.