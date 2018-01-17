Lionsgate announced today that they have inked a multi-year first-look television deal with producer Cassian Elwes.

Under the new deal, Elwes will develop and produce scripted and unscripted series for television and streaming platforms under Elwes’ newly-created Elevated TV banner. This marks the first television deal for the producer behind titles including The Butler, Dallas Buyers Club as well as the Golden Globe-nominated Netflix pic Mudbound directed by Dee Rees. He also served as producer of the Oscar-nominated pic Blue Valentine and was the executive producer of Roadside Attractions’ Margin Call and All is Lost.

“We’re thrilled to extend our longstanding relationship with Cassian on the film side into scripted and unscripted series for television and streaming platforms as well,” said Lionsgate Executive Vice President and Head of Worldwide Scripted Television Chris Selak and Executive Vice President of Alternative Programming Jennifer O’Connell. “This is another prime example of our ‘Lionsgate 360’ cross-platform approach. Cassian has an incredible eye for signature content and tremendous relationships with world-class talent, and we look forward to working together on an exciting array of programming.”

“I’m delighted to expand my relationship with Lionsgate into the world of television,” said Elwes. “Their television brand, like their film business, is synonymous with bold, original and ground-breaking content, and I can’t wait to collaborate with Kevin, Chris, Jen and the team on an exciting roster of fiction and nonfiction programming.”

Elwes joins Lionsgate’s impressive relationship with A-list producers including Joel Silver (The Matrix and Lethal Weapon franchises), Matt Kunitz (Wipeout, Kevin Hart: What the Fit?), Courtney Kemp (Power, Get Christie Love), Ed Zwick & Marshall Herskovitz (Nashville), Jeff Apploff (Don’t Forget the Lyrics, Beat Shazam) and K.P. Anderson (The Soup).

Elwes is repped by UTA and Bloom Hergott.