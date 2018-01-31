Visitors to the Lionsgate Entertainment City at the Estación Príncipe Pío in Madrid will be invited to explore the world of The Hunger Games, become a member of The Divergent Series‘ Dauntless and make like Don Draper in a Mad Men-inspired restaurant and lounge. The experiences are to be part of the entertainment center Lionsgate and partner Parques Reunidos have set plans to open in early 2020.

The Madrid center will be the first European Lionsgate-branded indoor attraction and will follow the launch of its Times Square Entertainment City, also in partnership with Parques Reunidos, in 2019. It also adds to the studio’s growing network of branded theme parks, entertainment centers and other attractions in the U.S., Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

In Madrid, the interactive experiences based on Lionsgate’s film franchises and TV shows are designed to target young adults and adults, the partners say. There will be multiple attractions, including a challenge course and climbing wall, state-of-the-art motion simulator, 4D theater and location-based VR experiences. Spain was a Top 10 box office market on much of The Hunger Games and Divergent franchises.

The 4,200 square meter Entertainment City will be integrated into the highly-trafficked Príncipe Pío leisure complex, which includes a theater and a concert hall.

The New York City venue that’s set to open next year will include similar elements to Madrid along with the first-ever Lionsgate Studio Store. The entertainment center will also feature party rooms for private events and special programing that can be customized for Lionsgate properties.