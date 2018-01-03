Managers Mike Nilon and Matt Shelton have left LINK Entertainment and formed their own company, Stride Management.

Nilon began his career at CAA where he worked in the talent department for 15 years before moving to LINK where he has been a partner for the past five years. Shelton began his career as an assistant at LINK and has been a manager for three years.

The pair are expected to bring with them a client list that includes Oscar winner Nicolas Cage, Emmy nominee Mike O’Malley, Jason Patric, David Paymer and Billy Baldwin; as well as young Hollywood talent including ​Emmy nominee Shannon Purser (Stranger Things), Y’lan Noel (Insecure), Lamar Johnson (X Men: Dark Phoenix), Julian Dennison (untitled Deadpool sequel), Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians) and Christopher Meyer (The Affair) among others.