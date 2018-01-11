EXCLUSIVE: American Crime star Lili Taylor has come aboard Paramount Players’ inaugural feature Eli, a horror film from director Ciaran Foy (Sinister 2). The story is based on David Chirchirillo’s 2015 Black List script with revisions from Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing.

The pic stars Charlie Shotwell as Eli, a young boy who undergoes treatment for his rare disease in a secluded clinic, which becomes a haunted prison. Taylor will play Dr. Isabella Horn, the “immunologist” who treats him.

Trevor Macy produces via his Intrepid banner, along with Bellevue Productions’ John Zaozirny. Matt Alvarez will serve as executive producer. The film is slated for release January 4, 2019.

Taylor, whose recent film credits include The Conjuring, Maze Runner: The Scorch Trials, To the Bone and Leatherface, is repped by APA and Untitled.