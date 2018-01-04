Complex Networks has set a January 8 premiere date and unveiled the trailer for scripted workplace comedy series Liberty Crossing, executive produced by Oscar-nominated Mason Novick (Juno, 500 Days of Summer), to debut on Verizon’s go90.

Created by Daniel Radosh (The Daily Show) and Michael Harrison, Liberty Crossing is the story of a hapless young intelligence analyst at the National Counterterrorism Center who must untangle a terror plot while navigating the office’s petty backstabbing and bureaucracy — all the while tolerating his meddling family. Calum Worthy, Pete Ploszek, Shelly Hennig, Ashley Argota, Chris Mulkey, James Urbaniak, Matt Besser, Jere Burnes and Adam Faison star.

Radosh and Harrison executive produce with Novick, Michelle Knudsen (Bad Words, Hidden), Deborah Henderson (Snow in August, The Two of Us) along with Complex Networks’ Justin Killion and Cory Stern. Todd Berger (It’s a Disaster, The Scenesters) directs and also executive produces. Complex Media and Insurrection Media produce in association with MXN Entertainment.

All eight episodes will be available on the go90 streaming platform on January 8.

Check out the trailer above.