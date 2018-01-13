Actor Liam Neeson moved dangerously close to Matt Damon territory in explaining Hollywood’s sexual harassment reckoning. Appearing on Irish broadcaster RTE’s Late, Late Show Friday, Neeson said recent events had sparked “a bit of a witch hunt.”

While ultimately praising the “movement” as “healthy,” he took an uncomfortable route getting there, noting “There’s some people, famous people, being suddenly accused of touching some girl’s knee,” and suggesting that Dustin Hoffman’s alleged unwanted touching of a woman’s breast was “childhood stuff.”

He condemned Harvey Weinstein, but defended Garrison Keillor, repeating Keillor’s claim that he was fired after patting a grieving female employee on her back. Neeson didn’t seem aware that Minnesota Public Radio, after firing Keillor, later confirmed that the woman made multiple allegations against the radio star.

Neeson concluded the discussion noting that the “movement happening” across industries is healthy and that as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador he has seen “chilling” working conditions for female laborers.

Take a look at the interview above.