Dust off your leotard and headband because Pop TV has released a new trailer for their upcoming aerobics comedy Let’s Get Physical starring Jane Seymour and Breaking Bad‘s Matt Jones.

The new trailer captures the pizzazz and flare of ’80s-era aerobics — but set in modern day. Following the lead of the ’80s classic Brewster’s Millions, Let’s Get Physical revolves around middle-aged slacker Joe Force (Jones) who makes a reluctant comeback in the fitness industry after his dad, the “Godfather of Aerobics,” unexpectedly passes away and wills Joe the broke-down family gym with eccentric provisions attached to get his actual fortune and estate. Janet Force (Seymour) is Joe’s mom, who takes the reins of the family business in order to maintain their legacy and uses information and manipulation to guarantee that things go her way. Upon coming home, Joe faces his rival, Barry Cross (Chris Diamantopoulos) and his teenage love, Claudia (AnnaLynne McCord) who is now Barry’s wife. Against all odds, they face off in the ultimate battle of masculinity: the National Aerobics Championships.

Let’s Get Physical is executive produced by Rosey TV’s Michael Rosenberg, Connor Pritchard’s Inside Center Productions, Ben and Dan Newmark of Grandma’s House Entertainment and John Morayniss for eOne.