Actor and four-time Grammy Award-winning musician Lenny Kravitz has signed to UTA.

Known as one of the most innovative artists with a distinct look, Kravitz stands out from the music game with his mix of jazz, soul, rock, and R&B. His hit albums include Are You Gonna Go My Way, Let Love Rule, and Mama Said. He also holds the record for most consecutive Grammy wins for Best Rock Vocal Performance.

On the film side, he has collaborated with Lee Daniels, appearing in The Butler alongside Forest Whitaker and Oprah Winfrey as well as the Oscar-nominated drama Precious starring Gabourey Sidibe. He recently appeared in the Fox musical series Star, which was co-created by Daniels. He also appeared alongside Jennifer Lawrence as the fan-favorite character Cinna in the blockbuster The Hunger Games franchise based on the best-selling YA novels. His other film credits include Hope Springs and Abduction. In addition, he appeared in one episode of FX’s Better Things.

Kravitz pursuing photography and design. He established and leads interior and product design firm, Kravitz Design which has commissioned projects for luxury residences and public spaces in Manhattan and Miami. He has also worked with brands including CB2, Kartell, Swarovski, and Leica.

Kravitz’s team will be led by entertainment industry veteran and UTA Chairman Jim Berkus to cross-departmentally pursue music, touring, fine art and licensing, branding, and endorsements. He continues to be represented by International Talent Booking and Craig Fruin at CSM.