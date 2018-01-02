In a new teaser trailer for the second season of A Series of Unfortunate Events, Count Olaf interrupts our New Year’s Day festivities (and/or celebratory 2018 hangovers) to announce that season 2 of the Netflix series will return on March 30.

Speaking to the audience while carving his knives, Olaf (Neil Patrick Harris) says, “I’m so sorry to disturb your recovery, but it’s time for us to get this New Year’s Day binge started — but those are the same people who wouldn’t recognize handsome if it set your house on fire. So dive on in, distract yourself with this first look at season 2 of A Series of Unfortunate Events.”

From there, we see the adventures of the upcoming season with Violet, Klaus, and Sunny (Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, and Presley Smith) going on new adventures. Joining them and Harris’s Olaf this season are Castle alum Nathan Fillion, Veep‘s Tony Hale, Sara Rue (Impastor), Lucy Punch (Bad Teacher), and Roger Bart (Desperate Housewives). Season 2 of the Netflix’s adaptation of the Daniel Handler books will cover books 5 through 9 of the popular series.

Based on the internationally bestselling series of books by Lemony Snicket (aka Handler), the series recounts the tragic tale of the Baudelaire orphans – Violet, Klaus, and Sunny – whose evil uncle Count Olaf will stop at nothing to get his hands on their inheritance. Patrick Warburton, Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, Presley Smith and K Todd Freeman also star.