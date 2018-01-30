Bill Nighy and Chris Geere have come aboard Legendary/Universal’s live-action Pokémon franchise film, Detective Pikachu, joining Ryan Reynolds, Ken Watanabe, Justice Smith and Kathryn Newton. Rob Letterman is at the helm, directing from a script he co-wrote with Nicole Perlman, with Eric Pearson and Tom McCarthy having completed the production polishes. The pic follows Detective Pikachu, a new character and storyline in the Pokémon universe.

Mary Parent and Cale Boyter will produce for Legendary, while Joe Caracciolo, Jr. and Pokémon’s Tsunekazu Ishihara serve as executive producing. Universal is handling distribution outside Japan, while Toho will distribute in Japan.

Nighy, known for his roles in Love Actually, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest, Gideon’s Daughter, which earned him a Golden Globe win in 2007, repped by CAA and Markham, Froggatt and Irwin.

Geere, who currently stars on the FXX series You’re The Worst, is repped by UTA, Waring and McKenna, and Creative Partners Group.