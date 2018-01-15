Facing accusations from four women of sexual misconduct, Paul Haggis has repeatedly pointed to the Church of Scientology as perhaps playing a role in the claims. Today Leah Remini and another high profile former Scientologist and critic of the organization has come forward to defend the Crash director and question the involvement of Scientology in what Haggis has called a “public hanging.”
“We expect the next ‘revelations’ about Paul Haggis in this campaign to destroy him to be based on information culled from his scientology files in the form of more ‘anonymous’ accusers, hiding behind a lawyer who will never have to disclose who is paying their bill,” said Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath co-host Mike Rinder and the Kevin Can Wait star on Monday. (Read Remini and Rinder’s full letter below).
Having first been accused late last year by publicist Haleigh Breest of raping her in his NYC apartment in 2013, a litigating and innocence declaring Haggis faced further allegations earlier this month when a trio of women went public. Suing Breest and being sued by her, Haggis is scheduled to sit down for a deposition in front of her Emery Celli Brinckerhoff & Abady LLP attorneys on January 29.
In a January 9 court filing calling a Haggis’ response to the claims a “disgrace” and a “PR stunt,” Breest also took aim at the brandishing by Haggis of a backroom role by Scientology in the matter. “Mr. Haggis also questions whether Scientology has any role here, which he notes has been attacking him for years with false accusations,” the filmmakers reps said when the three women made their claims on January 5. Breest’s allegations were first made public by Haggis in December in a suit after the publicist supposedly asked for $9 million to keep the whole thing quiet.
“Those who accuse without going to law enforcement, those who seek hush money to keep their stories secret, those who make accusations to the media anonymously – they are suspect,” Remini and Rinder added in their open letter today on the former Scientology executive’s blog on Monday “And when the target of these tactics is someone who is a prominent critic of scientology, it is very suspect.”
“Paul Haggis deserves, based on his record as a gentleman and humanitarian, to be judged when all the evidence has been taken under penalty of perjury in a court of law, Remini and Rinder conclude their letter, calling the Oscar winner a “good man” as well. “Because claims of anonymous accusers who have NOT gone to law enforcement are not credible.”
As depicted in her Emmy winning A&E series, Remini has been scathing of Scientology, its methods and its tactics against critics. Haggis exited the organization in 2009 and has spoken often about the threatening blowback he says he has received from the Church for leaving and for questioning them.
Since also exiting Scientology in 2013 herself, Remini has made a number of public appearances with Haggis talking about the Church, including the Million Dollar Baby screenwriter going before the cameras in Scientology and the Aftermath’s second season last year.
The Church of Scientology did not respond to request for comment today on Remini and Rinder’s letter. Here is the full letter:
There is plenty of reason to worry about defending anyone accused of sexual assault in today’s climate. But the fear of consequences for speaking our truth has not held us back in the past and isn’t about to start now.
We have supported victims of sexual abuse who have reached out to us and have worked with them and law enforcement to ensure justice is done for both victims and the accused. We have avoided trial by media.
In this time of heightened awareness of sexual predators, it is easy to remain quiet when an injustice is being perpetrated for fear of being tarred as politically incorrect. But more important to us than being politically correct is standing up for what we believe is right.
Paul Haggis is a good man who has been a friend to us and so many others. He has championed the rights of women, the LGBT community and has fought for and devoted himself to the underprivileged in the world. These are not “PR stunts” — he has devoted his time, skill and money to worthy causes without fanfare for decades.
Like all of us, Paul Haggis is not perfect. Unlike a lot of us, he is truly a gentleman. A gentle man, with impeccable manners and a generous heart.
Like those of us who were scientologists, we trusted and confided in our church to seek resolution for our shortcomings. What is different about scientology is the detailed records they maintain of everything you tell them. And beyond that, they conduct intense interrogations based on the idea that only when all specifics and details are disclosed can one find relief. The names, dates, and minute details of any indiscretions, and even thoughts, are all recorded.
It is not a crime to be attracted to women (or men). It’s not a crime to flirt. Or to have sexual relations with someone. It might not be acceptable to your significant other (if you have one), but it certainly isn’t criminal nor worthy of newspaper headlines.
Only a scientologist can understand the pressure one feels to offer up even the slightest thing that the scientology organization might consider a transgression of THEIR mores. This information is used against anyone who departs scientology and dares speak their mind. This is not imaginary. There is a documented history of such things. When someone is a declared an “enemy” by scientology, they are fair game.
With the name of everyone one might have thought of, flirted with or taken on a date, it takes little imagination to conjure a string of accusers being contacted and suddenly appearing out of the woodwork.
We expect the next “revelations” about Paul Haggis in this campaign to destroy him to be based on information culled from his scientology files in the form of more “anonymous” accusers, hiding behind a lawyer who will never have to disclose who is paying their bill.
Those who accuse without going to law enforcement, those who seek hush money to keep their stories secret, those who make accusations to the media anonymously – they are suspect. And when the target of these tactics is someone who is a prominent critic of scientology, it is very suspect.
Paul Haggis deserves, based on his record as a gentleman and humanitarian, to be judged when all the evidence has been taken under penalty of perjury in a court of law. Because claims of anonymous accusers who have NOT gone to law enforcement are not credible.
Leah Remini
Mike Rinder