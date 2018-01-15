Facing accusations from four women of sexual misconduct, Paul Haggis has repeatedly pointed to the Church of Scientology as perhaps playing a role in the claims. Today Leah Remini and another high profile former Scientologist and critic of the organization has come forward to defend the Crash director and question the involvement of Scientology in what Haggis has called a “public hanging.”

“We expect the next ‘revelations’ about Paul Haggis in this campaign to destroy him to be based on information culled from his scientology files in the form of more ‘anonymous’ accusers, hiding behind a lawyer who will never have to disclose who is paying their bill,” said Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath co-host Mike Rinder and the Kevin Can Wait star on Monday. (Read Remini and Rinder’s full letter below).

Having first been accused late last year by publicist Haleigh Breest of raping her in his NYC apartment in 2013, a litigating and innocence declaring Haggis faced further allegations earlier this month when a trio of women went public. Suing Breest and being sued by her, Haggis is scheduled to sit down for a deposition in front of her Emery Celli Brinckerhoff & Abady LLP attorneys on January 29.

In a January 9 court filing calling a Haggis’ response to the claims a “disgrace” and a “PR stunt,” Breest also took aim at the brandishing by Haggis of a backroom role by Scientology in the matter. “Mr. Haggis also questions whether Scientology has any role here, which he notes has been attacking him for years with false accusations,” the filmmakers reps said when the three women made their claims on January 5. Breest’s allegations were first made public by Haggis in December in a suit after the publicist supposedly asked for $9 million to keep the whole thing quiet.

“Those who accuse without going to law enforcement, those who seek hush money to keep their stories secret, those who make accusations to the media anonymously – they are suspect,” Remini and Rinder added in their open letter today on the former Scientology executive’s blog on Monday “And when the target of these tactics is someone who is a prominent critic of scientology, it is very suspect.”

“Paul Haggis deserves, based on his record as a gentleman and humanitarian, to be judged when all the evidence has been taken under penalty of perjury in a court of law, Remini and Rinder conclude their letter, calling the Oscar winner a “good man” as well. “Because claims of anonymous accusers who have NOT gone to law enforcement are not credible.”

As depicted in her Emmy winning A&E series, Remini has been scathing of Scientology, its methods and its tactics against critics. Haggis exited the organization in 2009 and has spoken often about the threatening blowback he says he has received from the Church for leaving and for questioning them.

Since also exiting Scientology in 2013 herself, Remini has made a number of public appearances with Haggis talking about the Church, including the Million Dollar Baby screenwriter going before the cameras in Scientology and the Aftermath’s second season last year.

The Church of Scientology did not respond to request for comment today on Remini and Rinder’s letter. Here is the full letter: