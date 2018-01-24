CBS has tapped Laura Fuest Silva, a veteran executive producer in the unscripted TV genre, as Vice President, Alternative Programming.

In her new role, Silva is responsible for day-to-day supervision on The Amazing Race, Big Brother, Survivor and Undercover Boss. She’ll also assist in the development of new alternative projects for the network. Silva reports to Sharon Vuong, Senior Vice President, Alternative Programming, who was upped from VP to SVP alternative last spring.

Silva has produced hundreds of hours of alternative programming for broadcast and cable television, including the first seasons of America’s Next Top Model, Pit Boss and The Pussycat Dolls Present. She was also recently executive producer of cycles 17-22 of America’s Next Top Model, and Hunted on CBS.

Silva began her career producing a variety of documentary series and specials for NBC, Fox, Discovery Channel and Lifetime. She went on to develop and launch several series for multiple cable outlets and has produced several hidden camera shows, including Totally Hidden Video and Celebrity Undercover. Other major series include The Mole and Beauty and the Geek. She was also a creator and executive producer of The Rebel Billionaire: Branson’s Quest for the Best which starred Richard Branson.