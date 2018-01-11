HBO has slotted Sunday, February 18 at 11 PM for the Season 5 premiere of Emmy-winning Last Week Tonight With John Oliver.

The series, which presents a satirical look at the week in news, politics and current events, as well as addressing broader issues, was previously renewed for an additional two seasons through 2020. The only weekly news-oriented comedy series to air on Sunday night, Last Week is taped in New York a few hours before it debuts on HBO and features a mix of Oliver’s topical commentary and pre-taped pieces.

Last Week Tonight has received a total of eight Primetime Emmys since its 2015 premiere. In 2015, the show also was honored at the 21st Critics Choice Awards in the category of Best Talk Show, and received a Peabody Award, as well as Writers Guild Award in the category of Comedy/Variety (Including Talk) – Series.

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver is produced for HBO by Avalon Television and Sixteen String Jack Productions; executive producers, John Oliver, Tim Carvell, Liz Stanton, Jon Thoday, James Taylor; director, Paul Pennolino.

The show is also available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand and affiliate portals.