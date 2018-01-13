Netflix has opted not to renew Maria Bamford’s comedy series Lady Dynamite for a third season. The cancellation decision comes two months after Season 2 of the series inspired by the actor/comedian’s life debuted on November 10.

Created by Pam Brady and Mitch Hurwitz, Lady Dynamite starred Bamford as well as Ana Gasteyer, Fred Melamed, Mary Kay Place, Ed Begley, Jr., Mo Collins and Olafur Darri Olafsson.

In Season 2, Maria embarked on her greatest adventure ever — love. But she used all the wrong lessons learned in childhood as she navigates her new relationship status with family, friends and pugs. She also landed a new gig at a streaming network that may or may not be owned by Elon Musk.

Lady Dynamite joins another female-driven Netflix comedy, Haters Back Off, which was recently canceled after 2 seasons.