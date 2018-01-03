Fox’s midseason comedy LA To Vegas (1.1 rating in adults 18-49, 3.8 million total viewers in Live+same day) took to the air Tuesday, turning in a promising ratings performance that helped the network post its most-watched Tuesday since April 2016 and highest-rated night since premiere week.

The 9 PM series also posted Fox’s highest-rated Tuesday comedy telecast since a January 2017 episode of the The Mick, while tying the demo result of Black-ish (1.1/4.03M) last night which returned with its ABC comedy block from a midseason break. LA to Vegas also held on to 100% of its 8 PM lead-in Lethal Weapon (1.1/4, 4.49M). At 9:30 PM, The Mick (0.8/2.29M) held steady in its new time slot.

NBC, meanwhile, took the night overall in the demo thanks to back-to-back episodes of Ellen’s Game of Games (2.2/8.76M at 8 PM; 2.4/8.86M at 9 PM), which delivered the night’s two top results in adults 18-49. The Ellen DeGeneres-produced and -hosted reality series is emerging as a breakout hit like her Little Big Shots on NBC. It was up 29% (8 PM episode) and 41% (9 PM) from the show’s December preview. Its 2.1 demo Live+Same Day average also edged the 2.0 The Voice recently averaged in the Tuesday 8-10 PM slot.

Game Of Games also boosted Chicago Med (1.5, 6.9M) at 10 PM, which hit a season high in 18-49s.

CBS won the night in total viewers with fresh episodes of NCIS (1.5/13.92M) at 8 PM, which was Tuesday’s most-watched show, followed by Bull (1.2, 10.99M) at 9 and NCIS: New Orleans (1.0/8.95M) at 10. They were the top three most-watched shows on broadcast, with NCIS: NO edging the 9 PM Game of Games for No. 3 in the metric.

ABC’s lineup also was up in its return from holiday hiatus. The Middle (1.5/6.28M) at 8 PM was the night’s top-rated scripted comedy, up 15% in the demo and 11% in total viewers compared with its last episode December 12. Also back from December 12 was Fresh Off the Boat (1.2/4.22M), up 20% in the demo, and Black-ish, which dipped a tenth. After a Modern Family rerun at 9:30, Kevin (Probably) Saves the World (0.7/2.63M) at 10 was up 17% in the demo and 4% in total viewers.

The CW was all repeats.