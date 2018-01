Ahead of the second episode of LA To Vegas, Fox has ordered three more episodes of the midseason comedy series, bringing the order total to 15.

LA To Vegas (1.5 adults 18-49 rating in Live+3 +38% vs. Live+same day) got to a promising start last week, ranking as Fox’s highest-rated Tuesday comedy telecast in nearly a year. The seres, starring Dylan McDermott, boosted the time slot and helped the network post its most-watched Tuesday since April 2016 and highest-rated night since premiere week.