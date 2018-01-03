The Beverly Hills Police Department has referred two cases involving Harvey Weinstein to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Spokesman Greg Risling confirmed that these cases were presented to the DA regarding the disgraced producer and are under review. No additional information is available.

This represents the latest development in a widening sexual harassment and assault scandal that began with allegations against Weinstein, published in The New York Times and The New Yorker. He has been fired from his own company.

More than 80 women have come forward to accuse the once-powerful producer of an array of misconduct, from demanding massages in a hotel room to allegations of rape. Weinstein has denied non-consensual sex.