Los Angeles Times publisher Ross Levinsohn has been placed on an unpaid leave of absence pending the outcome of parent company tronc’s investigation into allegations of sexual harassment, the company confirmed.
“I want to reemphasize to you all that the Company takes any allegations of inappropriate behavior by its employees very seriously,” CEO Justin Dearborn said in a letter to staff. “It is critical that in any such circumstances we conduct a thorough review so that we have a full understanding of what happened. We will not hesitate to take further action, if appropriate, once the review is complete.”
Dearborn said the company has retained the law firm of Sidley Austin to conduct a review of the allegations regarding Levinsohn’s behavior. National Public Radio reported that Levinsohn had been named as a defendant in two sexual harassment lawsuits and that he allegedly engaged in “frat-boy” behavior in work settings before joining the Times this summer.
The reports prompted newsroom calls for Levinsohn to resign or be fired.