Magnolia Pictures has acquired U.S. rights to Kusama – Infinity, the Heather Lenz documentary about famed Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. The pic premiered over the weekend in the U.S. Documentary Competition at the Sundance Film Festival.

Kusama, who grew up up in Japan during World War II, overcame life in a dysfunctional family that discouraged her creative ambitions, sexism and racism in the art establishment, mental illness in a culture where that was a particular shame, and eventually growing old and continuing to pursue and be devoted to her art full time.

Her legacy of artwork spans painting, sculpture, installation art, performance art, poetry, and novels and continues today — her installation “Infinity Mirrors” recently sold out its run at L.A.’s The Broad museum, and she’s considered the world’s top-selling artist.

Lenz wrote, directed and produced.

Submarine handles the U.S. deal. International sales are being handled by Dogwoof.