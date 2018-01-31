Sons of Anarchy and spinoff Mayans MC creator Kurt Sutter has become the first A-list showrunner on 20th Century Fox TV/Fox 21/FX Prods.’ roster to re-up with the studios, which are awaiting a move to Disney as part of the pending acquisition of key Fox assets, including 20th TV and FX Networks.

Sutter has signed a new three overall deal with 20th Century Fox TV, its cable/streaming division Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions. The rich pact is said to be in the eight-figure range, underscoring Sutter’s value as the creator of the highest-rated ongoing drama series in FX history, Son of Anarchy.

Under the pact, Sutter will continue to serve as executive producer of the upcoming SOA offshoot, Mayans MC, for FX, which hails from Fox 21 and FX Prods., as well as develop, write, supervise and produce other projects for all platforms.

“Kurt is a true artist. He creates worlds that are original and compelling and imbues them with characters that are complex and authentic and storytelling that is novelistic in its detail and absolutely audacious in its execution,” said Fox TV Group Chairmen and CEO’s Dana Walden and Gary Newman. “The word that best describes Kurt’s work is visceral. First it grabs you on the page and then, in the hands of the talent he attracts, keeps you glued to the screen. There’s nobody else like him and he’s exactly the kind of creator we love to support and see succeed so wildly at our studio.”

Sutter’s SOA spinoff Mayans MC, which he co-created with Elgin James, was recently picked up to series and is set for a 10-episode run on FX later this year. His long history with the cable network also includes a stint as a writer, producer, director and actor on The Shield.

“Kurt Sutter has been part of the FX family since the network’s first breakout success with The Shield and throughout its ascent as one of television’s premium networks for original programming,” FX Networks and FX Productions CEO John Landgraf said. “He awed fans with the iconic Sons of Anarchy and will soon launch the next great outlaw saga Mayans MC. He epitomizes the ‘fearless’ storyteller that we value so highly and we are grateful to build on this longstanding and incredibly successful relationship with this new overall deal.”

Sutter also has partnered with BOOM! Studios on a Sons of Anarchy comic book as well as the original series Lucas Stand about a veteran turned hit man for Hell. Their newest collaboration, Sisters of Sorrow, centers on victims of abuse who spin their pain into vengeance through the cover of vigilante nuns.

“In a scary world of orange monsters and spontaneous castrations, Fox 21 and FX is my ‘safe place’ where I feel loved and appreciated,” Sutter said about opting to re-up his deal with the companies.

Sutter is repped by WME and Gendler & Kelly.